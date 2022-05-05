Adorable video shows young girl meeting her new born sister for first time; Watch

Sisters have a special bond that they carry with them for the rest of their lives. Sisters are a vital part of each other's lives, and they support and protect one another throughout their lives .Meeting your sister for the first time is a very special moment, and her mother captured this memory, which is now going viral. This video depicts the younger girl's reaction to meeting her younger sister for the first time. Her reaction is adorable; she is very excited,she smiles and gives her a kiss.

This video was captioned as “One of my most favourite memories of my whole life. Watching my daughters meet each other for the first time.

I was nervous to go from one to two kids, just like I’m sure every mom is. I had so many emotions about how my first daughter would do with being a big sister. And from the very moment she laid eyes on her baby sister, she has been in love with her ever since. The best big sister ever. And there’s nothing that makes your heart more happy, than watching your babies grow up and be best friends with each other God is sooo good.,”

Netisens are finding this video very cute and adorable and are loving her reaction.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:37 PM IST