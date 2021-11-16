Aditya Roy Kapur turns 36: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday wishes

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur turns 36 today, on November 16. He started his career as a VJ on music channel Channel V, hosted shows and took diction classes to improve his Hindi accent.

Aditya Roy Kapur has proved his mettle in cinema with various impressive roles in many Bollywood films. Being one of the most famous producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's brother, nepotism never worked for him as he made his own way in the industry through time and hard work.

His elder brother, Siddharth Roy Kapur, was the chief executive officer of UTV Motion Pictures and is married to actress Vidya Balan. Kapur is the youngest of three brothers. Kunaal Roy Kapur, his second older brother, is also an actor.

It wasn't long when he finally struck a role in London Dreams, and made his Bollywood debut. He stayed a supporting actor for many films until late in his career, but finally got a breakthrough with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 in 2012 which was a massive hit at the box office.

In 2019, Kapur co-starred with Disha Patani in the romantic action thriller Malang as Adavit Thakur. Critics gave Malang mixed reviews, with the exception of Kapur's performance, which received largely excellent reviews.

As the country celebrates the actor's 36th birthday today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to share wishes:

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:06 AM IST