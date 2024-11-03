'Absolutely Horrifying': Internet's 'Peanut The Squirrel' No More; Outrage After 'PNut' Gets Euthanised In New York

Peanut The Squirrel No More | Instagram/Peanut The Squirrel

Peanut, an adorable pet squirrel which over the time had became an internet sensation for playing with its master and showcasing enjoyable tricks in videos, was euthanised by the New York state authorities along with its dear friend Fred, the much-famed raccoon partner of Peanut. This update left internet users distressed.

It was reported that the internet's pet animals were put to death to test both for rabies and prevent human exposure to the potentially harmful disease. The death sparked an outrage on social media where people slammed the authorities of taking the lives of PNut and Fred.

Pet parent Mark Longo confirmed the saddening news on Instagram.

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life," he wrote while telling people Peanut was no more. News reports pointed out that Fred, too, was euthanised, making Longo lose two of his pets.

Take a look at the post below

Netizens react

Instagram users reacted to their Peanut and Fred being euthanised for rabies testing and called it "Absolutely horrifying".

They expressed sorry for the loss and shared condolences to Longo.

People who condemned euthanasia being administered in the case of two pets commented demanding "Justice for Peanut and Fred".

While most users dropped messages suggesting they were upset by the death of PNut and its raccoon friend, what disappointed them more was the way in which they died unnaturally.

"A band-aid won't help the pain. I'm so so sorry. I've followed you guys. I don't see how they could do this. That's animal cruelty," read a comment. "It makes me so incredibly sad. I so sorry," said another.

"RIP Peanut," netizens wrote echoing their voices for the internet-famed squirrel.

While many criticised the government for administering euthanasia on Longo's pets, others simply said "Goodbye" and believed they now rested in heaven.