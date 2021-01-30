'Absolutely charming moment': Toddler interrupts mom during live weather forecast, wins hearts online

Many of us have now realised that working from home is no easy feat, as most are juggling personal and professional responsibilities. But, practicing this delicate balance at times produces some challenges. The same happened to a weather reporter who had a surprise visitor during her morning forecast. Journalist Leslie Lopez got adorably interrupted by her toddler son who eventually became the star of the show.

The footage of the adorable interruption has gone viral and garnered over a million views on Twitter. In the viral video, ABC7's Leslie Lopez was seen delivering a weather report when her toddler son bounced up to her and wrapped his arms around her leg, making Lopez laugh out loud.

In the video it can be seen that the little one named Nolan is trying to get his mom’s attention as she continues with her reporting. Later, Lopez can be seen picking him up during the live forecast without even missing a beat. At the end of the video Lopez can be heard saying, “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

Many are sharing the clip on Twitter, just like this post by journalist Brandi Hitt. “Baby on the move! There is no stopping adorable Nolan now that he can walk during Mommy’s forecast,” she wrote while tweeting the clip.

Many, who came across the video, lauded Lopez for her poise and professionalism despite the interruption. Here's what netizens had to say: