'Aapne Bhai Banaya Mujhe': Delivery Agent's 'Shagun' To Customer After She Ties Rakhi Wins Hearts Online; Watch Viral Video

Delivery Agent's 'Shagun' To Customer After She Ties Rakhi Wins Hearts Online |

A simple Raksha Bandhan moment at a doorstep turned into an unexpectedly touching exchange between a woman and a delivery agent.

The heartwarming interaction was shared on Instagram by user Akanksha Singh, whose video captures the delivery worker becoming part of a brief but memorable Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Woman ties Rakhi to delivery agent at her doorstep

In the video, Akanksha can be seen meeting the delivery agent outside her home. Rather than simply completing the delivery, the two shared a small festive moment as she tied a rakhi on his wrist.

The delivery agent happily extended his wrist and watched as Akanksha carefully tied the sacred thread. His cheerful smile throughout the interaction quickly became one of the most noticed aspects of the video.

After tying the rakhi, Akanksha bowed down to touch his feet as a gesture of respect. The delivery agent responded in an equally affectionate manner, touching her feet as well.

What happened next made the interaction even more special.

Delivery agent offers ₹50 as Raksha Bandhan shagun

The delivery agent took out a Rs 50 note and offered it to Akanksha as shagun. She initially declined the money and attempted to give it back, but he continued to insist that she accept it.

According to Akanksha's caption, his reason was simple. He told her, “Ab behen bola hai na”, meaning that since she had accepted him as a brother, he wanted to give her a traditional gift on the occasion.

The small gesture appeared to carry much more emotional significance than its monetary value. Akanksha explained that she wanted to preserve the Rs 50 note as a reminder of the affection and warmth behind the moment.

Social media users call the Raksha Bandhan moment wholesome

The video struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom praised the genuine affection visible between the two strangers.

Several users highlighted the delivery agent's smile and said it was his happiness while giving the shagun that made the moment particularly touching. Others noted that for someone working as a delivery agent, even a modest amount could represent a meaningful sacrifice.

One viewer observed that the emotional value of the gesture mattered far more than the amount of money involved.

Others described the encounter as “wholesome” and said it reflected the warmth and simplicity associated with Raksha Bandhan.