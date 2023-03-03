Aap Ki Adalat will now be accessible for differently-abled persons

India TV’s iconic show will now be accessible on their YouTube channel for differently-abled persons. The initiative is in line with the network's focus on inclusiveness and fairness for particularly abled people. The network has also created a campaign featuring a young special needs girl Varsha, who can be seen narrating the show through sign language. Due to this advertorial, Varsha was offered a role in actor Sonu Sood’s next film. Sonu, featured in one of the latest episodes of Aap Ki Adalat, interacted with Varsha on the show set about opportunities for differently-abled artists.

The initiative is a step forward in the channel’s mission to serve every section of society, and ensure that everyone has equal access to information and entertainment. The show's host, Rajat Sharma, has always been passionate about making the show accessible to everyone and is happy to see the initiative come to fruition.

On this development, Rajat Sharma, host of Aap Ki Adalat, said, "media and entertainment should be accessible to all." Also, it should be a source of employment opportunities for the special needs community. I hope that through this drive, we can spread the message of inclusivity and equity, especially for those with different needs.”

Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, of India TV, also stated, “As a responsible media organization, we believe that everyone should have equal access to information and entertainment. The new accessibility features on YouTube have enabled hearing-impaired viewers to understand and enjoy the show. We hope that this initiative will help break down barriers and create a more inclusive society.”

In India, people with disabilities face several disadvantages and few opportunities because of difficult and expensive care. Caring for a child born into a low-income family can sometimes become a hardship that results in the child being abandoned or mistreated. Thanks to this initiative, these special communities will no doubt have more employment opportunities.

Aap Ki Adalat has been one of the longest-running shows in Indian TV history. Since its inception in 1993, ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ has featured more than 1,000 prominent personalities sitting in its dock. Powerful politicians, movie superstars, leading athletes, and famous singers to spiritual gurus, no one has been able to escape the probing questions of Rajat Sharma, who has always delivered with a smile and with precision, too. There is no other show in the Indian TV industry where eminent guests lay bare their raw emotions, vulnerabilities, and unrestrained opinions with such ease. Moreover, viewers worldwide can now watch the programme, including in the US and the United Arab Emirates. The new episode began on January 7, 2023, and has already won an average weekly audience of 11 million on TV and collected 98 million gross videos on digital platforms.