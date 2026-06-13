'Aap Hi Khao Ye Kachra': Delivery Executive’s Blunt Response To Free Pizza Offer Stuns Internet

A simple act of generosity has turned into a viral social media conversation after a food delivery executive declined a customer's offer of a free pizza and responded with a remark that left the internet amused.

The incident was shared on X by user Mukul Dekhane (@dekhane_mukul), who narrated how an order placed through a buy-one-get-one pizza deal led to an unexpected exchange with a delivery rider.

Free pizza offer rejected

According to Mukul, he had ordered two pizzas through a promotional offer on Zomato. Since he only intended to eat one, he decided to give the second pizza to the delivery executive who had delivered the order despite heavy rain.

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Wanting to appreciate the rider’s effort, Mukul handed over the extra pizza and told him, “ek tumhare liye.” He expected the gesture to be welcomed, but the rider’s reaction caught him completely off guard.

The delivery worker reportedly returned the pizza and replied, “Yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khata hoon.”

Customer left speechless

The unexpected response left Mukul stunned. Sharing the incident online, he wrote:

“Yesterday I ordered buy1get1 pizza on zomato….1 for me and 1 for the delivery guy who came in rain to deliver the order. The look on his face was priceless when I gave it to him and said ‘ek tumhare liye’. He gave that pizza back to me saying ‘yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khata hoon.’ The look on my face was”

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His post quickly gained attention, drawing thousands of views and reactions from social media users who found the encounter both hilarious and relatable.

Internet shares similar experiences

The story triggered a flood of comments from people who claimed they had experienced similar situations while trying to offer food to delivery personnel.

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One user commented, “This actually happened to me, Burger King sent me an extra burger by mistake. I offered it to the delivery boy. He refused as if I was offering poison….”

Another user suggested that delivery workers often prefer monetary tips over food items, writing, “Isse achha toh 30 rupe tip dal do – common response from delivery guys.”