'Aam Aadmi In America': Indian Man's Comparison Of US & India Salaries Sparks Debate On Lifestyle And Affordability

A video shared by an Indian man living in the United States has triggered a lively discussion online after he compared the purchasing power and lifestyle of salaried employees in America with those in India.

The video, posted on Instagram by Rahul Mishra, focuses on what he describes as the financial opportunities available to ordinary workers in the US. His observations quickly attracted attention, with social media users weighing in on everything from car ownership and housing costs to taxes and healthcare expenses.

"Even a regular employee can own these cars"

Standing in a parking lot filled with vehicles, Mishra pointed toward several cars and claimed that many of them belonged to people working standard office jobs.

“This is also a 9-to-5 person’s car. This is also a 9-to-5 person’s car. This is also a 9-to-5 person’s car. This is also a 9-to-5 person’s car. And behind me, what you are seeing right now is an Audi, this is also a 9-to-5 person’s car," he said.

According to Mishra, a comfortable lifestyle in the US is not limited to business owners or people in top executive positions. He argued that many workers with regular jobs can afford vehicles, housing, leisure activities, and weekend travel.

“This means that in America, even without a business and without working in a high-level position, a normal person working a 9-to-5 job can own cars like this, live in a good house, eat and drink well, and travel to nice places on the weekends," he added.

Comparison with India

Mishra then turned his attention to the Indian workforce, questioning whether similar levels of affordability are accessible to average salaried employees back home.

“Now, you tell me, can someone in India working 9-to-5, or even 9-to-10, or late into the night, or even working weekends, afford cars like these if they don’t have a business, aren’t in a very high position, or don’t have a government job?" he asked.

The video was shared with the caption: “9 to 5 job karnewala aam aadmi in America."

Social media users offer different perspectives

While many viewers agreed that cars and consumer goods are generally more affordable in the US because of higher average incomes and easier access to credit, others argued that the comparison overlooked important financial realities.

“The cost of living, loans and taxes also need to be considered before comparing lifestyles," one user commented.

Another wrote, “In America, cars are affordable, but healthcare and rent can be extremely expensive."

Some users pointed to India's growing housing affordability challenges. “The real issue in India is not just salary, but the gap between income and property prices," a commenter said.

Others highlighted work-life balance concerns. “A 9 to 5 job in India often feels like 9 to 9, and still the savings are limited," one user observed.