'90 Rupees Instead Of Grams': Pakistan PERA Official's Roti Check Viral, Amuses Internet - WATCH |

A routine food inspection in Lahore, Pakistan, has turned into an internet talking point after a woman official allegedly confused the weight of a roti with its price. The official, associated with the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA), was checking a local tandoor when she appeared to say “90 rupees” while referring to a roti weighing 90 grams.

The brief exchange was recorded and shared on PERA's official social media account. The clip has since attracted attention online, with social media users poking fun at the apparent slip of the tongue.

What Happened During The Roti Inspection In Lahore?

The incident took place at a tandoor in Nishtar Tehsil, Lahore, where PERA officials were conducting checks to ensure food vendors complied with government-mandated prices and weight standards.

In the video, the woman official is seen questioning a shopkeeper, identified as Muhammad Riaz, about the establishment, the price of rotis and the availability of the government-approved rate list.

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When asked about his prices, Riaz says he sells rotis for Rs 18 to Rs 20. The official points out that the government-approved price is Rs 14, adding that vendors have some flexibility to charge up to Rs 17, provided each roti weighs at least 100 grams.

The shopkeeper, meanwhile, highlights the difficulties faced by small food businesses, citing the rising costs of flour and fuel, including firewood. He also claims that accessing government-supplied flour is not easy.

The official insists that displaying the approved price list is mandatory and advises him to approach flour mills and authorised outlets to arrange supplies.

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'90 Rupees' Remark Leaves Social Media In Splits

The interaction takes an amusing turn when the official places a roti on an electronic weighing scale to check whether it meets the minimum weight requirement.

As the reading appears to show 90 grams, she is heard saying, “Ninety rupees,” before clarifying that the roti weighs 90 grams, falling short of the stipulated 100-gram limit.

The shopkeeper questions the inspection, arguing that a roti could weigh less once it becomes cold. He also expresses concerns about how the checking is being conducted.

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Towards the end of the interaction, the official informs him that a notification will be sent to his registered mobile number. She adds that the penalty can be paid through digital payment platforms such as JazzCash or Easypaisa.

According to the official, a fine of Rs 20 was imposed over the roti's pricing, while no penalty had been issued for the weight discrepancy at that stage.

Internet Reacts With Jokes And Criticism

The official's apparent mix-up between grams and rupees quickly became the highlight of the viral video. Several users flooded social media with humorous reactions.

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“90 rupees weight,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “90 rupees instead of grams,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

However, not everyone found the exchange amusing. Some users questioned the manner in which small vendors were being inspected and raised concerns about the financial pressures faced by local shopkeepers.

“Leave these poor people alone!!! I want to ask this lady if she weighs her roti at home. Ridiculous,” read another comment.