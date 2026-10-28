'8 Breaks In Full Day Shift': No Wonder Microsoft Is Cutting 60k Workforce, Say Netizens | X

Videos showing Microsoft employees enjoying lavish meals, office perks and comfortable workplace routines have resurfaced on social media amid discussions surrounding the technology giant’s reported Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO). The old Instagram reels, which once offered a glimpse into corporate life, are now attracting fresh attention as conversations around layoffs, job security and employee benefits gain momentum.

From long office lunches to snacks and recreational facilities, the clips have sparked discussions about the lifestyle associated with working at some of the world's biggest technology companies.

Old Microsoft Office Reels Make A Comeback

Over the years, several software professionals identifying themselves as Microsoft employees have documented their everyday experiences through social media videos. Popular formats such as “A Day in the Life of a Microsoft Engineer” and “What I Eat at Microsoft Office” have offered viewers a look at their meals, workspaces and daily routines.

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These videos often feature employees showcasing food options available at their workplaces, alongside glimpses of office facilities and the little conveniences that make their workdays comfortable.

While such content has long been popular among viewers curious about life inside major technology firms, the renewed interest in these clips has given them a different context.

Microsoft VEO Reports Trigger Online Discussions

The renewed circulation of these videos comes amid reports about Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer, which has drawn attention to the company's workforce policies and the broader uncertainty surrounding employment in the technology sector.

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Reports have indicated that the programme could cover approximately 60,000 employees across India and three other countries. The development has prompted conversations about corporate restructuring, employee retention and the changing nature of jobs in the technology industry.

On X, formerly Twitter, users have been sharing older Instagram reels featuring people who identify themselves as Microsoft employees. Videos following the popular “What I Ate” format have particularly caught the attention of social media users, with discussions focusing on the workplace lifestyle portrayed in them.

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The contrast between these seemingly comfortable office routines and the uncertainty surrounding employment has become a talking point online.

Office Perks Versus Job Security: What Is The Connection?

As the videos circulate, some users have attempted to connect the workplace benefits shown in them with Microsoft's reported voluntary exit programme. However, there is no verified evidence establishing a link between employees' food choices, office facilities or lifestyle content and the company's decision. Many users argued on social media that the company provides these facilities for employees to use them and benefit from it.

Microsoft has not confirmed any such connection, and the resurfacing videos alone do not establish the reasons behind the programme.

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One user said, "Before finalizing the layoff list, please consider firing that employee who’s busy making Instagram reels showing how he “works” at Microsoft!"

Another said, "She checks all the DEI daycare boxes for corporate work. A non-Caucasian female who doesn't need to develop anything. Meanwhile, they have a closet full of H-1Bs running AI agents and burning tokens like their lives literally depend on it."

Another user commented, "This work culture should be promoted more. It doesn't make work feel like a burden and is good for your mental health."

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In contrary, another said, "Man if you are recording what you do at office then you are doing nothing in office tbh. Microsoft, google, amazon and employees all big companies making videos of doing things than actual working. Microsoft's 60000 jobs cutoff are justified now."

The discussion highlights a broader debate about corporate culture, where attractive workplace facilities are often viewed as a sign of employee comfort, but do not necessarily indicate long-term job security.