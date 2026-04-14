'₹70,000 Ka Loss': Woman Loses Ring After Dropping It During Reel Shoot At SRH Vs PKBS IPL Match - VIDEO

What was meant to be a fun social media moment during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match turned into an expensive mishap after a woman accidentally lost her ring while recording a reel at the stadium.

Reel filming turns stressful

The incident took place during the IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

Madhu Priya, who attended the match as a spectator, decided to film a light-hearted reel from her seat. However, the situation quickly changed when she realised her ring had slipped off her finger during the recording.

In the video later shared online, she can be seen searching around her seat and checking nearby areas in hopes of recovering the jewellery. Despite repeated attempts, the ring remained missing.

“Rs 70,000 ka loss ho gaya”

Sharing the clip on social media, Madhu Priya revealed the value of the loss. Her caption read, “Rs 70,000 ka loss ho gaya. Ring is still missing.”

She also appealed to anyone present at the venue for help in locating it, writing, “Agar ‘Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium’ ka koi admi is video ko dekh rha h to please humari Ring dundke hume vapis krwa de. DM us we will send you the Ticket details.”

Large stadiums often witness lost-and-found cases during matches due to crowd movement, celebrations, and spectators frequently standing, cheering, or filming videos.

Internet reacts with humour and advice

The video soon gained traction online, drawing a mix of jokes, sympathy, and practical suggestions from viewers.

One user joked, “Isi bahane stadium ki safai ho jayegi.”

Another commented, “70,000 ki reel padh gayi.”

Some users advised taking precautions while filming, with one writing, “Dhaga bandh k krna next time.” Others suggested opting for artificial jewellery during crowded events: “Us accha artificial use karna chahiye tha.”

Amid the humour, several viewers also tried to assist. A commenter asked, “Which stand? I know some people in the management will try to get it!”, an offer echoed by multiple users hoping the ring might still be recovered through stadium staff.