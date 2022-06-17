e-Paper Get App

6 feet 2 inches tall Tik Tok model earns money by being a giant on adult app; details inside

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Image credits: Google

People have different fetishes globally. Some prefer seeing a giant woman. An OnlyFans model called Temara is 6 feet 2 inches tall and she earns £80k per month by acting like a giant on the adult app.

She makes varied videos where she talks about the advantage she has with her height. She stands around normal things that look small in front of her. Previously, she used to make videos on Tik Tok, but then she moved on to the adult site.

In an interview with Daily Star the woman revealed that she was bullied as a kid because of her giant size and now she is proud of the same. She said that she started feeling proud of being tall. "I wore six-inch heels out to a bar with my friends for the first time last year and I felt amazing. Everyone looked but I was proud - if people don't like me because I'm tall, that's their problem", she told the publication.

