5-Year-Old Plays ‘Emirates Cabin Crew’; Wins Hearts Online After Helping Passengers Mid-Flight - VIDEO

A charming video of a five-year-old girl named Ayla stepping into the role of an Emirates cabin crew member has gone viral on social media, delighting viewers around the world with her confidence and enthusiasm.

Dressed in the airline's iconic uniform, the young aviation enthusiast spent much of the flight interacting with passengers and helping crew members, turning an ordinary journey into an unforgettable experience.

Young aviation fan lives her dream in the sky

The viral clip was shared on Instagram by the account whataboutnegin, which documented Ayla's special experience onboard Emirates flight EK315 from Singapore to Dubai.

In the caption, the account wrote, “This was Ayla’s second shift as Emirates cabin crew, and she worked almost the entire flight, taking on all the duties like a true professional! A huge thank you to the incredible crew who made this experience possible and welcomed her as one of their own. You made her dream come true and created memories she’ll cherish forever. EK315 crew SIN to DXB.”

The video shows Ayla receiving a warm welcome from the flight attendants before being helped into a cap and badge that completed her cabin crew look.

Greeting passengers and serving meals

Once ready, Ayla confidently walked through the aircraft and greeted travellers with a cheerful introduction.

“Welcome to the best airline in the world, Emirates,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The youngster also took part in meal service, asking passengers, “Would you like chicken or beef?” before helping distribute food and drinks. Throughout the flight, she enthusiastically assisted with simple tasks, including collecting used trays and headphones from passengers.

Her natural confidence and eagerness impressed both travellers and crew members, many of whom happily joined in to support her dream.

A passion for travel and helping others

Speaking about the experience, Ayla’s mother explained that her daughter's fascination with aviation began during family trips.

“When we travel, Ayla likes to dress up and work with the crew. It is entirely her idea. The crew love her and she always has the best experience. She has not officially received an award yet, but she has received lovely gestures such as handwritten notes and photos from the crew. Her dream is for Emirates to officially contact her for a tour, and she wants to become cabin crew when she grows up. She loves to travel the world and help people,” she said.

According to her mother, Ayla has already enjoyed similar interactions on previous flights and remains determined to pursue a career in aviation someday.

Social media falls in love with Ayla

The heartwarming clip quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with users praising the young girl's confidence, kindness and enthusiasm.

One user wrote, “I love her and her confidence. May it never fade.”

Another commented, “Oh my God! This is adorable. Much love to her and all of you from a former cabin crew member.”

“She is already a supervisor,” joked a third.

Another user said, “This reel is a reminder to never give up on your dreams. If you think you can do it, go for it. Do not let anyone bring you down. Girls can do anything. I just love her, she is so cute.”