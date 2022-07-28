4-year-old Sikh boy gets featured in Burberry's collection

Image credit: Google

British brand Burberry has come out with an advertisement that showed a Sikh boy for the first time. You read it absolutely correct. The high-end luxury brand is being praised by netizens for casting 4-year-old Sahib Singh for their kid's collection "back to school".

Singh was featured in the Burberry ad with the other children. In the photos, the child was wearing a Burberry jacket with shorts and sneakers.

"Bursting with pride for our little Singh! He had so much fun at this shoot and we really loved meeting everyone on set. Being part of the Burberry Bear AW 22 campaign is incredible and to be the first patka wearing model for the biggest British brand is just an amazing achievement for our little 4 year old and the Sikh community", was the caption on the post.