'3 Mahine Ka Rent Choos Gaya': Bengaluru Tenant Alleges ₹52,000 Deposit Deduction From ₹70,000 Paid To Landlord; Viral Post Sparks Outrage

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A rental conflict in Bengaluru has ignited widespread outrage online after a working professional claimed her landlord withheld a major portion of her security deposit. The incident, which surfaced through a viral social media post, has once again drawn attention to ongoing concerns around tenant rights in the city’s competitive housing market.

Tenant claims unfair deposit deductions

The tenant, who had been residing in a 3BHK apartment in Yeshwanthpur, stated that she initially paid ₹70,000 as a security deposit. However, upon vacating the property, she alleges that she received only ₹18,000, with the remaining amount deducted under various charges.

According to her account, the landlord cited one month’s rent along with expenses for painting and repairs as reasons for the deductions. The tenant, however, questioned the fairness of these charges, arguing that such costs are often considered part of routine maintenance and should not entirely burden tenants.

Sudden eviction added to dispute

The situation reportedly escalated when the landlord decided to sell the property and asked her to vacate. While the tenant claims she complied without conflict, she believes the lack of sufficient notice deprived her of the opportunity to arrange a replacement tenant or negotiate better terms.

She also highlighted that she had previously informed the landlord about maintenance issues in the apartment and was asked to handle them independently at the time.

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Communication breakdown raises concerns

Adding to her frustration, the tenant alleged that the landlord blocked her on WhatsApp after the dispute, cutting off direct communication. She has now reportedly decided to pursue legal action and may send a formal notice if the issue is not resolved within 15 days.

As the story gained traction, several users shared similar experiences, pointing to a recurring problem in Bengaluru’s rental ecosystem. Some users claimed they too received only partial refunds of their deposits, while others criticized the lack of transparency in landlord-tenant agreements.

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The discussion has even led to suggestions such as creating platforms where tenants can review landlords, similar to rating systems used for services.