'2.5 Ghante Se Ghoor Rahe Hai': Man Slaps Woman After Confrontation Over Alleged Staring Incident On Train; Viral Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has triggered nationwide anger after allegedly showing a man assaulting women aboard a moving train. The clip, now viral on X, captures a confrontation that escalated from a verbal exchange into physical violence, raising renewed concerns about passenger safety and bystander apathy in public spaces.

Viral video shows confrontation turning violent

According to the footage shared online, a group of young women began recording a male passenger who was lying on the upper berth of a train compartment. The women claimed the man had been staring at them continuously for nearly two and a half hours, making them uncomfortable during the journey.

As tensions rose, the women confronted him on camera, asking, “2.5 ghante se ghoor kyu rahe ho?” questioning his behaviour. Moments later, the situation intensified when the man climbed down from his berth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Instead of responding verbally, he allegedly lunged forward and slapped the woman filming the video. The shocked victim can be heard shouting, “Ye humko maara hai… haath kaise lagaya? Thappad kaise maara tumne!” expressing disbelief at being physically assaulted.

Social media erupts with calls for action

The incident quickly gained traction online, prompting thousands of users to demand swift legal action. Several posts tagged the Railway Ministry and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging authorities to identify and arrest the accused.

One widely shared post read, “This video of misbehavior and assault on women in the train is going viral on social media. Until this culprit is caught, tag the responsible officials.”

Public anger intensified after viewers noticed that several passengers appeared to be present during the altercation but did not intervene.

Users expressed outrage, writing, “How did he get the courage to slap her while people stood watching?” Another comment questioned, “Will women’s safety ever be ensured like this?”

Concerns over women’s safety in public transport

The incident has reignited discussions about women’s safety on trains and the responsibility of fellow passengers during emergencies. Indian Railways has repeatedly emphasised safety mechanisms, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), onboard helplines, and emergency complaint systems such as dialling 139 or using the Rail Madad platform for immediate assistance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Experts note that passengers witnessing harassment or violence are encouraged to alert railway staff, pull the emergency chain only in genuine danger situations, or report incidents through official railway channels rather than remaining passive observers.