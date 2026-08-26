'2026 Ka Sabse Bada Fraud': Masked Instagram User's ‘25th August’ Mystery Reveal Scams Thousands Of ₹500 Each; Here's What They Discovered

Masked Instagram User's ‘25th August 2026’ Mystery Reveal Scams Thousands |

An Instagram account built around a single date managed to keep hundreds of thousands of users guessing for days. But when the much-hyped reveal finally arrived, the outcome reportedly left many followers disappointed — and sparked a heated debate over whether it was a scam or simply clever marketing.

The account, reportedly named “25th August 2026,” is at the centre of a viral Instagram video in which a woman describes the episode as one of the biggest “scams” of 2026.

Instagram page built up mystery around August 25

According to the viral account of the incident, the Instagram page attracted roughly 4 lakh followers by repeatedly teasing a major announcement for August 25.

Rather than revealing what was coming, the account reportedly kept its audience curious with hints that something extraordinary would be unveiled on the promised date. The suspense appears to have encouraged a large number of people to keep following the page and wait for the big moment.

The situation took another turn when the page allegedly directed followers to a Telegram link through its Instagram Story.

The audience was reportedly told that the awaited content would become available at 12 pm on August 25. However, users allegedly had to pay Rs 500 to access it.

Did 1 lakh people really pay ₹500?

The woman featured in the viral Instagram video claimed that approximately 1 lakh people paid ₹500 each to access the content.

If that figure is accurate, the calculation would come to around Rs 5 crore, not ₹8 crore. The viral post's larger “8.5 crore” figure therefore does not match the arithmetic based on the stated 1 lakh users and Rs 500 payment.

The video nevertheless described the episode as a massive money-making stunt, with the caption stating, “8.5 core ka scam hua instagram parr.”

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The exact number of people who paid, the total amount collected and the identity of the account operator were not independently established in the information circulating with the viral video.

The ‘big reveal’ was reportedly an AI motivational video

The biggest surprise came after users allegedly paid to unlock the promised content.

Instead of an explosive announcement or secret information, the video claims that people were shown an AI-generated motivational video.

According to the woman, the content delivered familiar advice about waking up early, valuing time and making better use of life.

“And man, when they finally opened the link, guess what was inside? Just an AI-generated motivational video saying things like ‘everyone should wake up on time,’ ‘value your time,’ and so on.”

For people who had spent ₹500 expecting a major revelation, the result was understandably underwhelming.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet divided over whether it was a scam

The incident quickly became a talking point in Instagram comments, with users reacting to the alleged paywall in very different ways.

Some mocked those who reportedly paid for access.

“Aapke bhi 500 gaye h lagra,” one user commented.

Not everyone agreed that the stunt should be labelled a scam, however. Some users viewed the episode as an example of unconventional marketing and argued that the creator had simply found a way to monetise curiosity.

“It’s not scam, it’s called marketing and business,” one commenter wrote.

Another defended the strategy by saying, “It’s not called scam it’s called talent.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users said they would never have paid

Several commenters said they would not have spent money merely to discover what was behind an Instagram teaser.

“Mai to 5 rupay bhi na pay karti chahe kuch bhi Btane wala hota,” one user wrote.

Someone else said they were glad the account had not appeared on their feed, adding, “Acha hua mere feed me ni aaya me to block kr deta.”

One particularly blunt reaction read, “Moral of yhe story is logo ke paas paisa toh hain, par akal ghaas charne gayi hui hain!”