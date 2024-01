Netizens are witnessing Monday blues after learning that the first day of the New Year 2024 marks the start of a working week. While most would have wanted to sleep and get away with their hangover sessions the morning after the party night, it turned out to be a busy Monday. The internet was flooded with messages and memes seeing people welcome the year with a Monday.

Check reactions

Happy Monday 2024 to you too bonnie'nonnie πŸŽ‡ pic.twitter.com/U0PJyeRxhy — Just us Leather Designs - contact us via timeline (@leather_designs) January 1, 2024

The 1st day of January is on a Monday, that's how serious this year is going to be. I pray all your plans and goal fall in place with every step you make. To a blessed 2024 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Nya Luo πŸ₯°β­πŸŒŸπŸ”₯ (@josephine_anen) January 1, 2024

2024 toh start he Monday se ho raha pic.twitter.com/VBvsfCvHue — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) December 27, 2023