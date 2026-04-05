'₹20 Water Bottle For ₹100?' Cricket Fans Condemn High Stadium Prices For Essentials At Lucknow's Ekana Stadium During IPL 2026 Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is famous for electrifying cricket action and packed stadiums, but this week, conversations have shifted away from boundaries and wickets to the rising cost of watching matches live. A viral video from Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium has triggered widespread criticism online, with fans questioning whether attending IPL games is becoming unaffordable for the average spectator.

Viral video highlights “overpriced essentials”

The controversy began after a young fan recorded himself inside the stadium, expressing shock at the prices of basic items. According to the video, a bottle of water priced at around ₹20 outside the venue was being sold for nearly ₹100 inside. Snack items such as chips, commonly available for ₹20 in local stores, were reportedly priced between ₹60 and ₹70 at the stadium.

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The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with viewers calling the pricing structure excessive and unfair to fans who have already spent heavily on match tickets and travel.

Fans question the cost of live cricket

The video has reignited an ongoing debate about the commercialization of live sporting experiences in India. Many users described the situation as “open loot,” arguing that spectators inside stadiums have limited purchasing options and are effectively forced to pay premium rates.

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Some critics also pointed out the contrast between the league’s massive sponsorship deals and the increasing financial burden on fans. Comments online suggested that IPL matches are slowly transforming into premium entertainment experiences rather than accessible sporting events.

Calls for boycott and fan pushback grow

Social media reactions ranged from frustration to calls for collective action. Several users urged fans to avoid purchasing food inside stadiums, while some even suggested boycotting live matches altogether to push organisers toward fair pricing practices.

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The debate reflects a growing divide between IPL’s booming commercial success and the ground-level fan experience. While television and digital viewership continue to reach record numbers, many supporters feel the live stadium atmosphere is becoming financially exclusive.