'₹20 Ki Kachori Ke Chakkar Me...': Jaipur Man Chases Thieves With Plate Of Food After Twenty Lakh Theft, CCTV Footage Goes Viral - WATCH

'₹20 Ki Kachori Ke Chakkar Me...': Jaipur Man Chases Thieves With Plate Of Food After ₹20 Lakh Theft, CCTV Footage Goes Viral - WATCH |

A Jaipur businessman’s attempt to catch two alleged thieves has caught attention online after CCTV footage showed him running after the suspects while still holding a plate of kachoris. The men had allegedly stolen a bag containing Rs 20 lakh from his scooter while he stopped to eat, but managed to escape despite his desperate attempt to chase them.

The incident took place around 4 pm on October 26 in an area under the jurisdiction of Jaipur’s Nahargarh police station. The victim, identified as Champalal, was reportedly working as a collection agent when the theft occurred.

Thieves Steal ₹20 Lakh While Man Stops For Kachoris

According to the available CCTV footage, Champalal had parked his scooter and placed a bag containing ₹20 lakh on its footboard before stopping to eat.

Two men wearing helmets soon arrived on another scooter and pulled up beside him. While Champalal was occupied with his food, the pillion rider swiftly grabbed the bag and fled with his accomplice.

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Realising that his money had been stolen, Champalal immediately sprang into action. In a moment that has drawn attention on social media, he was seen chasing the suspects on foot without even putting down his plate of kachoris.

Instead of returning to his scooter to pursue the men, he continued running after them, seemingly hoping to catch up before they could get away.

Bystanders Join Chase, But Suspects Escape

Champalal was not the only person who tried to stop the alleged thieves. Some people in the vicinity reportedly joined the chase after noticing what had happened.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the two suspects managed to escape with the bag containing the cash. The CCTV footage reportedly captured the theft as well as Champalal's immediate reaction.

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Following the incident, Champalal approached the Nahargarh police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

The two men remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

'The Thieves Had Been Following From Before': Internet Reacts

The unusual footage has also triggered a discussion online about the circumstances surrounding the theft. While some users speculated that the suspects might have been keeping an eye on Champalal before striking, others questioned why such a large sum of money had been left unattended on a scooter.

One user commented, “The thieves had been following from before."

Another wrote, “The person eating that kachori is the one at fault. How can someone, carrying so much money, sit there so nonchalantly, just leaving their bag lying around like that while they eat their kachori?"

A third user stressed the importance of being vigilant, saying, “One should take care of valuable items."