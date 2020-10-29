'19 spots forever?' Twitter notices another 'bizarre' stat in White Hat Jr ads

Amidst the ongoing controversy over advertisements of WhiteHat Jr, Twitter has found out one more "pattern" in the advertisements of the Mumbai-based Edtech startup.

This time it's the several advertisements which show exactly '19 spots left'. One Twitter user pointed out the trend in a few screenshots of the WhiteHat Jr ads.

"Every single course of WhiteHatJr has exactly 19 spots left, all the time. Those who have 20 kids- be ready to sacrifice one of them from becoming next Elon Musk or Sundar Pichai! If u have 19 or less kids, then no need to hurry- the ad will show 19 spots forever," Wrote the user.

While few users posted a few more screenshots, one user pointed out that the screenshots are of the older ads.

One user even said that the marked text in screenshots is not dynamic and does not change with every copy.

Earlier also, in late September, Twitter saw outrage over the adverts of WhiteHat Jr.

One of the TV commercials of WhiteHat Jr shows a group of people, as investors, fighting with each other to invest in an app created by a young boy. While the neighbour expresses shock as to how such a young boy can develop an app, the WhiteHat Jr plugin flashes along. The company's advertisement stresses that every child in India can now learn coding by taking classes from home.

However, the advert didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who started trolling WhiteHat Jr for the same. Users complained that the company was bombarding them with TV and digital ads. Some even took to Twitter to address their grievances with the company.

And this time, netizens have come up with complaints on this pattern of '19 spots left' in the ads of WhiteHat Jr.

Here's what netizens had to say: