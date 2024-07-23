'150 Calories, Salt & Trace Of Lime...': US-Manufactured Broom's Nutritional Facts And Ingredients Leave Netizens In Splits

Not many of us would have known that even a broomstick contains some nutritional value, and if you did we would go ahead to ask you if you were ready to eat it. A Reddit post clicked a packaged broom and showed that it too carries information about nutritional value and ingredients along with other product details.

The photo read an unwrapped broom's nutritional facts and suggested it to contain 150 calories per serving. Wait, what? Yes, you read that! Not only did it carry the calorie count but also the exact details about the fat, cholesterol, protein and other elements present in the product. This left netizens wondering whether a broom really happens to have these nutritional attributes and why.

The broom which was shown in the Reddit post had a total fat-based calorie of 13% for 10g. For 160mg sodium and 16g carbohydrate, the calorie record was 7% and 6%, respectively. Further details suggested the broom to have no vitamin, calcium, potassium, or sugars. Notably, the broom also carried 0.5mg iron which added to two percent of the total calorie index.

That wasn't all. It also noted the ingredients which shaped up to create the broom, which stunningly included salt and traces of lime.

People were left in splits after this image surfaced online.

People laughed and commented, "Best diet for weight loss." Meanwhile, another said, "It's actually the amount of calories u will lose while jhaaduing." It was learned through the image that the product was manufactured by a US-based company in Oregon.