105-Year-Old Student Attends Convocation Ceremony After 83 Years, Finally Receives MA Degree From Stanford University

Age is just a number, and there have been several instances to prove this statement in the recent past. Be it videos of elderly people dancing to viral songs, clicking each other during their travel in public transport, or passing an academic examination, we come across headlines that suggest it's never late to find the right moment.

Meet Virginia Ginger Hislop, a student from 1936

In one such case, a woman named Virginia Ginger Hislop, who started studying at the Stanford Graduate School of Education in 1936, was conferred with her master's degree in 2024 during a convocation ceremony held on June 16. She finally made it to the degree distribution stage after 83 years.

Eight decades to celebrate success

The elderly woman was unable to collect their master's degree soon after submitting her coursework and completing the final thesis; several obstacles came in her way. Soon after academic progress, Hislop got married to her then-boyfriend and vacated the campus. The immediate wedding which resulted due to her partner's call to serve at the World War 2 added an obstacle in her path. She only managed to complete her degree after eight decades.

83 years later...

According to a report by Stanford GSE, 83 years after leaving campus, the passionate student returned to Stanford to finish what she started years ago and receive her graduate degree.

Notably, Hislop's son-in-law approached the university to check if they could look into Virginia Hislop's academic degree and confer the same to her after the last requirement which needed to be settled. After a discussion and completion of all course requirements, the educational institute issued her the master’s of education degree.

This June, the student celebrated her academic success and stepped on the stage to receive her degree. She is now aged 105.