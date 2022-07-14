e-Paper Get App

'10 votes take a motorcycle': PTI candidate Zain Qureshi writes on Twitter; slammed by netizens

Politicians trying to buy votes with cash and gifts are rampant worldwide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
Politicians trying to buy votes with cash and gifts are rampant worldwide. Elections have also turned volatile. Political parties are uncertain about the results and hence try to buy votes by giving cash to voters.

Lately PTI candidate Zain Qureshi has violated code of conduct in Multan by-election. A tweet of Qureshi has gone viral where he is offering a bike instead for 10 votes.

Check out the tweet here:

A Twitter user named Naiya Inayat posted the tweet of Qureshi with a caption, "Instead of motorcycles, Shah Mahmood Qureshi could have offered free haircuts for those who vote for his son". Twitterati took a dig at the politician.

Talking further about Qureshi, the District Monitoring Officer has raised an inquiry into the matter saying that Qureshi is giving a motorcycle for 10 votes. He has been accused of getting involved in evil practices. The DMO has appointed Assistant Commissioner President and Secretary RTA as Inquiry Officers to look into the case.

