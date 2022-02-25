e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Watch video: Residents in Kharkiv city gather at the metro station following airstrikes

Abhishek Nair
Ukrainian military track burns at an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraines democratically elected government. | Evgeniy Maloletka

As sirens rang out in the city of Kharkiv on Thursday night due to multiple airstrikes in the city, residents gathered together at the Kharkiv metro to take shelter from the attacks. The video showcases how people are jamming the staircase leading to the platform. Little kids are also visible with their parents, who have arrived at the station with their packed bags and other essentials.

Ukraine crisis: MP student spends night in bunker amidst fear of air-bombings Ukraine crisis: MP student spends night in bunker amidst fear of air-bombings
Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
