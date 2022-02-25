Watch video: Residents in Kharkiv city gather at the metro station following airstrikes

As sirens rang out in the city of Kharkiv on Thursday night due to multiple airstrikes in the city, residents gathered together at the Kharkiv metro to take shelter from the attacks. The video showcases how people are jamming the staircase leading to the platform. Little kids are also visible with their parents, who have arrived at the station with their packed bags and other essentials.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:42 PM IST