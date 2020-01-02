The Big Bull First Look: Abhishek Bachchan shares poster of the movie

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared his first look from ‘The Big Bull’. ‘The man who sold dreams to India’ – read the caption of Bachchan’s upcoming crime-drama film produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Movie will feature Ileana D’Cruz as leading lady. Jr Bachchan was last seen in ‘Manmarziyaan’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.'