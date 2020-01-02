The Big Bull First Look: Abhishek Bachchan shares poster of the movie

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared his first look from ‘The Big Bull’. ‘The man who sold dreams to India’ – read the caption of Bachchan’s upcoming crime-drama film produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Movie will feature Ileana D’Cruz as leading lady. Jr Bachchan was last seen in ‘Manmarziyaan’ alongside Taapsee Pannu.'
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)