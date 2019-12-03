Swedish royal couple, Prez Kovind exchange agreements at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The exchange of agreements took place between Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on December 02. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Swedish royal couple is on a five-day visit to India.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)