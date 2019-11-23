Signatures taken from MLAs for attendance was misused as basis for oath: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik spoke on newly-formed Maharashtra government. He told media, "The way the oath taking ceremony was happened in Maharashtra and the letter that was used as the base to form the government, was actually misused. We had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance, it was misused as a basis for the oath."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)