Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Meet Sanjay Raut In Lilavati Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on November 12 arrived at Lilavati Hospital to meet Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Raut was admitted to hospital on November 11 after he complained of chest pain. Raut’s brother, Sunil Raut said that that he was admitted after the complaint of chest pain and now he is there as a part of routine check-up.