Security Beefed Up In J&K’s Poonch Ahead Of #IndependenceDay

Ahead of Independence day, Jammu and Kashmir police beefed up security in Poonch’s border area. Additional Army force and local police deployed in the area. Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh Angral told ANI, “Additional Army force and local police deployed in the area.”
