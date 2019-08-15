PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at Red Fort in the national capital on August 15. PM Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. The Red Fort has been put under a high-security cover and the multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. The nation is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on August 15.
