PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with President of Russia, Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS 2019 Summit. Both the leaders discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership. This year’s Summit under the theme “BRICS: Economic Growth for an Innovative Future” will further strengthen the traditional ties among the BRICS countries.
