NRIs In Washington Outnumber Khalistan Supporters To Celebrate Independence Day

Non-residential Indians in large numbers gathered outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC to celebrate Independence Day. Enthused Indians raised ‘Vande Mataram’ ‘Jai Hind’ with patriotic zeal and belittled Khalistan supporters near Mahatma Gandhi memorial. Indian community in Washington also celebrated abrogation of Article 370.
