New Zealand vs England CWC 2019 Final Match : Playing XI, Dream XI Prediction For NZ And ENG

New Zealand had locked horns with England in the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at the Lord’s, London. England and New Zealand will battle it out for their maiden title. After 45 gruelling league games and two semifinals, the match between New Zealand and England will decide the new winner.
