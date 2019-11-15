Manushi Chillar To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In 'Prithviraj' As Sanyogita

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life and heroism of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay as Prithviraj while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.
