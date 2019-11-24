'Mann Mein Shiva' song out - 'Panipat'

Movie makers of 'Panipat' launched a new song 'Mann Mein Shiva' in Mumbai. The new song is penned by Javed Akhtar and crooned by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad. Panipat star cast Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon arrived on a chariot. They also joined the artists and performed a traditional dance. Director Ashutosh Gowariker was also present with the cast.