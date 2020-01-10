Malang: ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’ from Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer is the perfect love anthem

Giving us the love anthem of the season with the enchanting chemistry of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers of Malang have released the first song from the movie today titled ‘Chal Ghar Chalen’. The song has been sung in the soothing voice of Arijit Singh. A potent dose of love, passion and layers of grey to it, the song is everything that makes to the chartbuster list for us all!