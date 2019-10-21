Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast vote with family in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maha), Oct 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote at a polling booth in Nagpur on October 21. He was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother Sarita Fadnavis who also cast their votes. Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West seat. The voting is underway in the state of Maharashtra today. The result of the elections will be declared on October 24.