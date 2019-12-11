Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal tears poster of ‘Panipat’ in Parliament premises

Giving more heat to the protests against period drama ‘Panipat’ over alleged wrong portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in the movie, Lok Sabha MP from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal tore the poster of the film in Parliament premises on Tuesday (December 10). Beniwal is one of the two MPs who have demanded a ban on the film, claiming the movie shows Maharaja Surajmal in poor light.