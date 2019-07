Border Security Force (BSF) organised ‘Run For Martyrs’ to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas in Punjab’s Jalandhar. Around 150 participants ran for 5 kms. The initiative sends out a message to stay healthy and remember war heroes. Kargil Vijay Diwas is the 20th anniversary celebration of Kargil War. Celebration honours bravehearts of country who laid down their lives in 1999 Kargil War.