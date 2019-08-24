IND vs WI: Ishant Sharma’s 2 Caught And Bowled Was Turning Point Of Game, says Ravindra Jadeja

After winning the toss and putting India to bat on Day 1 of the first test match, the hosts (West Indies) utilised the bowling conditions in the first two sessions by sending India’s top order batsman back to the pavilion. Later, chasing India’s first innings score of 297 on D-2 of the 1st test match in Antigua, West Indies have ended the day at 189/8 in 59 overs, still trailing India by 108 runs.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XiOF8XM0J2E&feature=youtu.be