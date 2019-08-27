I'll Get Many More Medals For The Country: PV Sindhu

New Delhi, Aug 27: After clinching historic gold at BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu arrived in India on wee hours of August 27. India’s star shuttler thanked fans for support and love and said that because of their blessings and love she achieved this glorious feat. She said that she wishes to win more and more medals for the country.
