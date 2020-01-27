Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a sexy Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline

Priyanka Chopra arrived in style to root for her husband Nick Jonas, who has been nominated for his song 'Sucker' with the other Jonas Brothers Joe and Kevin. The desi girl opted for a custom made Ralph and Russo gown in the colour white, decked with tassels along the sleeves and a plunging neckline that accentuated her belly piercing.
