Fire breaks out at 2 factories in Delhi's Narela

A massive fire broke out at two different factories in Delhi's Narela Industrial area in the wee hours of December 24. Seven fire tenders managed to douse the flames at one of the factories. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operations are underway at the other factory, where the fire broke out at around 4:52 am. Further details are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)