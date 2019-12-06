Fear is always there while performing action scenes: Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who is mostly seen in action packed movies, expressed his feeling while performing action scenes for movies. ‘Commando’ actor Vidyut Jammwal said, “Fear is always there while performing action scenes.” He also talked about success of ‘Commando 3.” He will be next seen in director Faruk Kabir’s movie ‘Khuda Hafiz’.
