Explained: What is 'obscenity' in India?

If we look back into the lawbooks, Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) punishes obscene acts or words in a public place. A person convicted under this law can face up to three months imprisonment. Obscene books are also criminalised under Section 292. With the evolution of social media, the law has also evolved. For example, under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, anyone who publishes or transmits obscene material in electronic form can be punished.