Devotees Celebrate Annual Festival Of Tseskarmo Monastery In Leh

The annual festival of Tseskarmo Monastery was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal in Leh. The festival takes place on the 15th day of Tibetan calendar’s 6th month. Ideal for meditation, Tseskarmo Monastery is a quiet place located about 105 kilometres from Leh. Dressed in their traditional costume, monks performed ritual mask dance.
