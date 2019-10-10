David Letterman ft. Shah Rukh Khan On Netflix Talk Show, Trailer Out

The excitement of Shah Rukh Khan's fans is soaring through the roof as the actor has revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman. Khan will be appearing as Letterman's next guest on his popular Netflix talk show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)