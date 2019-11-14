Children Are Not Vessels To Be Filled: Juhi Chawla | Children's Day 2019

I think it was Mahatma Gandhiji who said that a mother doesn't give birth to a child; it’s a child who gives birth to a mother. I can vouch for this from my own experience. From the moment your child is born your whole focus shifts. It’s no longer about you, everything that you do, every moment of your day you are thinking and trying for the well-being of your child.
