CAA protests Demonstrators gather at Mandi House despite imposition of Sec 144

Protestors gathered at Delhi's Mandi House area on December 24 to stage demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). These protestors also held placards and raised slogans against the CAA. Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) is also imposed in Mandi House in view of the protest which means assembly of four or more people is prohibited in the area.
